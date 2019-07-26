Niecy Nash Apologizes To Her Body In Honest Bathing Suit Instagram Post

Niecy Nash is ready to be kind to her body.

The actress and comedian apologized to her body alongside photos of her sporting a black bathing suit in an Instagram post published earlier this week. Nash, 49, wrote that she needed to apologize to herself after she tried on a new bathing suit and proceeded to scrutinize every “bump, lump, scar, ripple [and] stretch mark.”

“I APOLOGIZE to myself! I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to Drag Myself,” the “Claws” star wrote.

“These hips caught two husbands (and a few boo’s), my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people. I see my c-section scar peeking out ... but it’s a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world,” she continued. “I allowed my stretch marks to whisper: ‘You are a grown ass women who has survived a few thangs & STRETCHED in ways you never thought you could.’”

Nash added that loving your body “can be a rollercoaster ride,” later concluding that she needs to be nicer to herself and her body.

“With all that said I [propose] to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday,” Nash wrote. “Tomorrow i’ma try to keep the it going ‘I love you Niecy.’”

We could all take a page out of Nash’s book.