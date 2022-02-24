Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts Become First Same-Sex Couple To Grace Cover Of Essence

Television superstar Niecy Nash-Betts and musician Jessica Betts have made history as the first same-sex couple to grace the cover of Essence magazine.

The couple, who exchanged vows in August 2020, posted the exciting news about the March/April cover on Instagram.

“Thank you @essence for choosing The Betts as your FIRST same sex couple to cover you magazine,” Nash said. Nash changed her last name to Betts in August 2020 but professionally still goes by Niecy Nash.

“Thank you @essence for allowing Love to win! First #SameSex couple to Ever grace the Cover,” Jessica Betts said on her own Instagram.

In the cover story, the “Claws” star told Essence that gender was “the least” of her attraction to Betts, saying she was drawn to the spirit her wife possesses.

“What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul,” Nash said. “She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

While discussing their communication style, Betts said Nash makes her feel “fully seen” and “all of me is loved,” including the parts she doesn’t “necessarily show to everyone else.”

In a statement, Essence Deputy Editor Cory Murray said breakthrough moments in culture was the focal point of their March/April issue, which made Nash and Betts the perfect choice for the cover.

“Since Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts’ surprise announcement that they were married in 2020, they have become a model of what a relationship can be when you love unapologetically,” Murray said. “We celebrate the Bettses as the first same-sex couple to make the cover of ESSENCE.”

Other LGBTQ history-makers for Essence include Aisha and Danielle Moodie-Mills, who became the first lesbian couple to have their wedding featured, in 2010, and “Pose” star Billy Porter, who in 2020 became the first openly gay man to grace the cover.

