Niecy Nash Shows Love For Wife Jessica Betts With Special Accessory On Oscars Red Carpet

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Jessica Betts has a clutch on Niecy Nash-Betts’ heart.

The couple beamed on the 2022 Oscars red carpet Sunday night. But the “Claws” star, who donned a hot pink gown, added a little extra sparkle to their mutual glow by toting a gift from Betts — a glittery purse decorated with the phrase “Wifey For Lifey.”

Nash shows off her clutch — a gift from Betts — on the Oscars red carpet. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The “Reno 911!” star changed her last name to Nash-Betts in 2020 but still goes by Niecy Nash professionally.

Nash carries a “Wifey For Lifey” clutch on the red carpet. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The pair, who announced in August 2020 that they had tied the knot, also radiated with love when they became the first same-sex couple to grace to cover of Essence in February.

Nash told the magazine that gender was “the least” of her attraction to her wife.

“What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul,” she said. “She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

Nash told ET the couple may “dip out” early from the ceremony. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

As for the rest of their plans for Oscar night — the “Never Have I Ever” star told Entertainment Tonight that she and Betts may “dip out” a little early.