Niecy Nash Had 'Never Been With A Woman Before' Meeting Jessica Betts

More than six months after her wedding, Niecy Nash continues to set the record straight about her personal life.

The “Claws” star announced last August that she’d tied the knot with singer-songwriter Jessica Betts in an intimate California ceremony. The nuptials took many fans by surprise because Nash had never publicly identified herself as a member of the LGBTQ community before. Her two previous marriages had been with men.

In a new interview with Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” set to air Wednesday, Nash reveals she’d “never been with a woman before” Betts but nonetheless does not label her sexuality in any specific way.

Each of Nash’s three adult children were also caught off-guard by their mom’s relationship.

“My daughters [Donielle, 25, and Dia, 21] were like, ‘Wait what?’” she told Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ’Wait a minute, Mom, are you the same mom that was like, ‘Girl, I’m strictly dickly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’”

As for her son, Dominic, 28, she added that he “was like, ‘Woooooooow.’”

Nash previously spoke about her relationship in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month. Joking that she’d “broke the internet” by tying the knot with her “hersband,” Betts, she nonetheless shrugged off the idea that her marriage should be interpreted as a coming out.

“A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?’ You know what I mean?” Nash told DeGeneres. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

Catch a clip from Nash’s “Red Table Talk” interview on People’s website.