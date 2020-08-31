Niecy Nash Announces Surprise Wedding To Jessica Betts: 'Plot Twist'

Surprise! Niecy Nash is married!

The actor and comedian announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself and Betts walking down the aisle. She also added the hashtag #LoveWins.

The 50-year-old also posted “Catch Me,” one of Betts’ songs, on her Instagram Story as well as another photo where she’s looking lovingly at Betts with the caption, ”#PlotTwist 🌈.”

Betts, a rock and soul artist, shared the same image of the pair walking down the aisle on her own social pages with the caption: “I got a whole Wife.”

Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. Together, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia.

Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.

As Out magazine notes, Nash “was not publicly known to be queer” prior to her marriage to Betts. It’s unclear when the duo met or started dating, but Betts did post a saucy photo for Nash’s birthday back in February.

We just have one thing left to say: Congratulations to the happy couple!

