Niek Kimmann’s Tokyo Olympics got off to a brutal start this week.
The Dutch BMX rider plowed into a clueless official on the course during a training run Monday, and Kimmann and the man tumbled to the ground. (See the clip below.)
The collision somewhat recalled the recent Tour de France in which a sign-carrying spectator caused a major crash in the actual race.
“My knee is sore but will do my best to be ready for Thursday!” Kimmann tweeted.
Kimmann made good on his vow Thursday. He won two heats and finished second in another in the quarterfinals, he noted on Twitter.
He’s now getting ready for Friday’s semifinals.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter