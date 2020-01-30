Trump Ally’s Flag-Waving Stunt Goes Awry

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Brexit Party and an ally of President Donald Trump, wanted to make a scene on one of his last days as a member of the European Parliament.

And the politician, who for years has campaigned for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union that will finally take place on Friday night, succeeded.

But maybe not in the way he’d hoped.

Farage, a staunch defender of Trump who the president has previously suggested should become Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., and other members of his anti-EU party on Wednesday were admonished for waving the U.K.’s national flag in the Parliament chamber during his final address.

Farage’s microphone was then cut off as Irish lawmaker Mairead McGuinness, first vice president of the European Parliament, instructed the group to “put your flags away, you’re leaving, and take them with you if you are leaving now.”

“Goodbye,” McGuinness added, prompting cheers from other lawmakers.

Check out the video here:

Mairead McGuinness cuts Nigel Farage's mic - "Sit down, put your flags away - you're leaving - & take them with you - goodbye" 👍 pic.twitter.com/XM1hztMelA — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 29, 2020

The footage of Farage soon went viral on Twitter:

So embarrassed for us https://t.co/jvmYb5Hhvo — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) January 29, 2020

Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party. Charmless and graceless to the very last. Consistent, I suppose — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 29, 2020

This is embarrassing https://t.co/LQIh7Eqpnz — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 29, 2020

Dear EU: these embarrassing, awful, blinkered, jingoistic, Little England arseholes have nothing to do with me https://t.co/XZ2kDZ8lj5 — Marina O'Loughlin (@MarinaOLoughlin) January 29, 2020