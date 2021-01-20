Nigella Lawson appeared to throw some delicious shade in the direction of President Donald Trump with her “Recipe of the Day” on Wednesday, Trump’s final day in office.
“Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay,” tweeted the famed British food writer and TV cook.
“Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts,” she added.
Lawson did not mention Trump in the post.
But Twitter users thought the name of the recipe, and her sharing it as Trump departed the White House, could only be aimed at one person.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter