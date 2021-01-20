Nigella Lawson appeared to throw some delicious shade in the direction of President Donald Trump with her “Recipe of the Day” on Wednesday, Trump’s final day in office.

“Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay,” tweeted the famed British food writer and TV cook.

Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay. Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts https://t.co/ZXSbk7uMX8 pic.twitter.com/fbOM96sHKQ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 20, 2021

“Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts,” she added.

Lawson did not mention Trump in the post.

But Twitter users thought the name of the recipe, and her sharing it as Trump departed the White House, could only be aimed at one person.

If anyone says "Given the last few years, are there any things that still make you proud to be British?" I have to reply, "It's a dwindling list, but Nigella Lawson calmly choosing Bitter Orange Tart on the day Trump leaves office would be one of them." https://t.co/JTAR5pZWR7 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 20, 2021

Perfect choice for this historic day — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 20, 2021

Haha seems like the perfect recipe for today 😉 pic.twitter.com/fqC3X5JKYu — Katie (@clydon11) January 20, 2021

...the utter politeness of this savagery https://t.co/jSzRAjyHfM — Openly Black Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 20, 2021

Epic trolling of former president Trump by Nigella Lawson https://t.co/48LYNQyo6p — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) January 20, 2021

When pettiness is elevated to elegance. https://t.co/G1bXQDuamR — Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) January 20, 2021

Good choice of recipe selection for today. pic.twitter.com/1bFFth7LBZ — Vixen By Wintour - Cool Cats & Kittens (@VixenByNight72) January 20, 2021

Purely coincidental that our minds today keep thinking of bitter oranges 🍊 — WG Saraband 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@wgsaraband) January 20, 2021

Washed down with a glass or two of this! Cheers🥂 pic.twitter.com/9sDh8Ty4vA — ♡ ẸＬᵃⒾⓃ𝕖 ♡ (@elainesim28) January 20, 2021