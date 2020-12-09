Nigella Lawson's Oddly Delightful Way Of Saying 'Microwave' Heats Up The Internet

Nigella Lawson has given a common kitchen appliance the Tar-jay treatment.

A clip of the British food writer and television cook went viral on Tuesday due to the bizarre way Lawson pronounced the word “microwave.”

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

In the brief clip, Lawson explains on her BBC food show “Cook, Eat, Repeat” that she preheated some milk for a recipe by zapping it in the “mee-cro-wah-vay.”

Lawson’s articulation of the word quickly cooked up confusion for some on Twitter.

2020 has thrown a lot of curveballs at us but I was truly not expecting the way Nigella Lawson says microwave to be one of them — Nicholas Follows (@NicFollows) December 8, 2020

Yet, other Twitter users loved Lawson’s quirky spin on the word “microwave” and gobbled up the new pronunciation like a Cup O’Noodles.

@mar1ellle I feel embarrassed 😞 been pronouncing it wrong this whole time — Lauren Ruse (@LaurenRuse) December 8, 2020

As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj — Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020

Lawson later made it clear on Twitter that her enunciation of the word was a joke.

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

We do, too. Exactly that — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

I don’t know. A camp joke that becomes a habit — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

According to HuffPost U.K.﻿, a rep for Lawson even issued a statement about the whole fiasco, which was read out on Greg James’ Radio 1 show on Wednesday morning. “In a nutshell, it’s how Nigella refers to the microwave at home. It’s a bit of a family joke,” the statement read.

So, there you have it.

Now excuse us while we nuke some Hot Poc-kays in our mee-cro-wah-vay.