Nigella Lawson's Oddly Delightful Way Of Saying 'Microwave' Heats Up The Internet

Nigella Lawson has given a common kitchen appliance the Tar-jay treatment.
A clip of the British food writer and television cook went viral on Tuesday due to the bizarre way Lawson pronounced the word “microwave.”
In the brief clip, Lawson explains on her BBC food show “Cook, Eat, Repeat” that she preheated some milk for a recipe by zapping it in the “mee-cro-wah-vay.”
Lawson’s articulation of the word quickly cooked up confusion for some on Twitter.
Yet, other Twitter users loved Lawson’s quirky spin on the word “microwave” and gobbled up the new pronunciation like a Cup O’Noodles.
Lawson later made it clear on Twitter that her enunciation of the word was a joke.
According to HuffPost U.K., a rep for Lawson even issued a statement about the whole fiasco, which was read out on Greg James’ Radio 1 show on Wednesday morning. “In a nutshell, it’s how Nigella refers to the microwave at home. It’s a bit of a family joke,” the statement read.
So, there you have it.
Now excuse us while we nuke some Hot Poc-kays in our mee-cro-wah-vay.