“Night Teeth” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new vampire thriller follows a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur who finds himself driving two mysterious women around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. The evening takes a turn, however, when he learns of their thirst for blood.

In second place is the 2017 heist comedy “Going in Style,” which stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. And the third-most popular film on the platform is “The Forgotten Battle” ― a Dutch World War II movie about the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt.

Netflix "Night Teeth" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, two foreign films also appear in the current ranking. “The Trip” is a Norwegian dark comedy about a homicidal husband and wife, while “In for a Murder” follows a Polish stay-at-home mom who discovers the body of a murdered woman and tries to get the bottom of the crime.

And as always, there are some older favorites, including “Titanic,” “Step Brothers” and the horror spoof “Scary Movie 4.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

