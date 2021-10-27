Olympic track star Nijel Amos of Botswana has an adorable little friend to pump him up.

The 800-meter runner, who won silver in the 2012 Olympics and was a finalist in Tokyo last summer, posted a video over the weekend showing him doing pushups with what appears to be a meerkat on his back. (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

“The perfect training buddy doesn’t exi....” Word Athletics, track and field’s governing body, wrote on Tuesday while sharing Amos’ post.

“It’s a journey,” Amos captioned his original clip.

Commenters on Twitter made references to Timon, the fictional meerkat in Disney’s “The Lion King,” but Amos appears to have found a real-life workout pal.

Amos, tied with Sebastian Coe as the third-fastest man of all time in the 800, seems to have a connection with animals. Recent Instagram posts show him and a horse bowing to each other and the athlete making an equestrian-style jump.

Advertisement

After a disappointing showing at the Tokyo Olympics, in which he finished 8th in the 800 final after a collision in the semifinal, Amos still returned home to a hero’s welcome.

His hometown of Marobela presented him with farmland and other rewards.

Here’s Amos celebrating his silver medal in the London games, arguably the biggest moment of his career.