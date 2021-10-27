Sports

Olympic Silver Medalist Nijel Amos Training With Meerkat Is Pretty Wild

"It's a journey," the Botswanan track star captioned a video that shows him working out with his training buddy.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Olympic track star Nijel Amos of Botswana has an adorable little friend to pump him up.

The 800-meter runner, who won silver in the 2012 Olympics and was a finalist in Tokyo last summer, posted a video over the weekend showing him doing pushups with what appears to be a meerkat on his back. (Watch the video below.)

“The perfect training buddy doesn’t exi....” Word Athletics, track and field’s governing body, wrote on Tuesday while sharing Amos’ post.

“It’s a journey,” Amos captioned his original clip.

Commenters on Twitter made references to Timon, the fictional meerkat in Disney’s “The Lion King,” but Amos appears to have found a real-life workout pal.

Amos, tied with Sebastian Coe as the third-fastest man of all time in the 800, seems to have a connection with animals. Recent Instagram posts show him and a horse bowing to each other and the athlete making an equestrian-style jump.

After a disappointing showing at the Tokyo Olympics, in which he finished 8th in the 800 final after a collision in the semifinal, Amos still returned home to a hero’s welcome.

His hometown of Marobela presented him with farmland and other rewards.

Here’s Amos celebrating his silver medal in the London games, arguably the biggest moment of his career.

Botswana's Nijel Amos celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 800 during the London 2012 Olympic Games on Aug. 9, 2012 in London.
FRANCK FIFE via Getty Images
