The United States women’s national soccer team has been slaying it on the field with record-breaking wins in the World Cup ― but it’s also making waves off the field.

The team’s home jersey is also now Nike’s highest-selling soccer jersey ever.

“The USA Women’s home jersey is now the No. 1 soccer jersey, men’s or women’s, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” CEO Mark Parker announced on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

The U.S. 2019 Stadium Home Women’s Jersey is a white, slim-fit shirt with red and blue stripes on the short sleeves and three stars on the back to represent how many times the U.S. has won the world title. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester fabric, half of which is sourced from plastic bottles, and blended with the brand’s Dri-FIT technology for a comfortable and breathable feel. It’s available in sizes XS-XL for $90 at Nike.

The team’s next match is Tuesday, when it plays England in the semifinals. The winning team will advance to the final match on July 7, so there’s still time to get a jersey and show your support.

If a jersey’s not your style, there is a ton of other Nike athletic apparel, sneakers and accessories up to 40% off right now ― including sports bras, which Nike is officially North America’s biggest seller of now. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Nike items that you can shop on sale right now.

