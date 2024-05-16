These Nike Sneakers Feel Like 'Walking On A Cloud' & They're 50% Off

“The Nike Pegasus 39s are honestly one of THE MOST comfortable running shoes that I’ve worn. This is coming from someone that’s worn running shoes across many major brands and I strive for comfort first. These are definition of look good and feel good sneakers. Once you see these sneakers you can see that these were made with runners in mind. I’ve worn these shoes over many miles across the city and they have almost a bouncy/springy feel to them. The extra padding can be felt and can be seen because the sneakers add some inches to your height.” — Schmidt S

“I wore these around the house for long periods of time at first and they were comfortable out of the box, no break in period required! I have also been on multiple 4+ mile runs and have had no issues. They fit well, but may run a half size too large for some. I really love the overall color and design. My favorite thing about this shoe is the comfort for both activities and running. I am picky about my running shoes and was excited that these were so comfortable while running. The only thing I would change is the color of the soles, they are light and show dirt much easier than darker colors” — kris0730

“These runners are great for my regular jogs and walks. Very comfortable and absorbs a lot of the shocks while using them.” — Harvey C.

“The shoe was comfortable to an extent where it felt walking in air. From walking in the mall on casual wear to running outside or in the gym or squats and dead lifts. Felt exactly the same. Overall snug and comfort was amazing. Overall shoe is amazing in sense of comfort, design and style. As from the wear and tear already on the shoe. It’s holding strong.” — Lakeshow