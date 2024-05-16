These Nike Sneakers Feel Like 'Walking On A Cloud' & They're 50% Off

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Attention road runners and casual walkers: The Nike Pegasus 39 is currently half off. Highly rated and beloved by reviews for its cushioning and support—one reviewer says, “It feels like I’m running on clouds”—the Pegasus 39 has Nike’s 2 Zoom Air tech, which claims to add a pop to your step as you strike the pavement. Reviewers also say its tongue and collar are plenty padded, is supremely lightweight, and is excellent for all-day wear. You can grab a pair now—in men’s sizes 6-15 (sorry, women)—for $64.97 at Nike.com in one of six colors.
Though Nike is currently on to the Pegasus 40 (also on sale in select colors at up to 40% off), the Pegasus 41 is expected to be released later this summer, hence the 39′s steeper discount. But don’t let that model number fool you: the Pegasus 39 is still a reliable daily trainer. Several of the shoe’s most recent reviews are from buyers ready for the Pegasus 41 who are stocking up on this reliable workhorse in the meantime. “The Pegasus line is always a great, reliable shoe,” writes user one reviewer. “I’ve run in several previous models and run approximately 1000k/year. It’s pretty much the Swiss Army knife of running because it can take on so many different types of uses.”
The Pegasus 39 may also be an excellent buy for newcomers and gym mavens. One reviewer says they’re “definitely worth checking out if you’re a casual runner or if you’re in the market for a utility day-to-day casual shoe.” Other reviewers say they wear them at the gym when lifting weights.
Check out a pair of Nike Pegasus 39 trainers if you’re looking for a new pair to run into summer just before the Pegasus 41 hits retailers. At half of their original price, it’s worth the sprint.
Check out more promising reviews from walkers, runners, and daily wearers of the Nike Pegasus 39:
“The Nike Pegasus 39s are honestly one of THE MOST comfortable running shoes that I’ve worn. This is coming from someone that’s worn running shoes across many major brands and I strive for comfort first. These are definition of look good and feel good sneakers. Once you see these sneakers you can see that these were made with runners in mind. I’ve worn these shoes over many miles across the city and they have almost a bouncy/springy feel to them. The extra padding can be felt and can be seen because the sneakers add some inches to your height.” — Schmidt S
“I wore these around the house for long periods of time at first and they were comfortable out of the box, no break in period required! I have also been on multiple 4+ mile runs and have had no issues. They fit well, but may run a half size too large for some. I really love the overall color and design. My favorite thing about this shoe is the comfort for both activities and running. I am picky about my running shoes and was excited that these were so comfortable while running. The only thing I would change is the color of the soles, they are light and show dirt much easier than darker colors” — kris0730
“These runners are great for my regular jogs and walks. Very comfortable and absorbs a lot of the shocks while using them.” — Harvey C.
“The shoe was comfortable to an extent where it felt walking in air. From walking in the mall on casual wear to running outside or in the gym or squats and dead lifts. Felt exactly the same. Overall snug and comfort was amazing. Overall shoe is amazing in sense of comfort, design and style. As from the wear and tear already on the shoe. It’s holding strong.” — Lakeshow