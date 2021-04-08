Nike Settles Lawsuit With Company Behind Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'

Nike sued MSCHF late last month after the shoes were announced as part of a promotion for the video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” in which Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance.

Although the shoes were intended as a limited-edition art project using Nike shoes as the base, Nike accused MSCHF of trademark infringement and argued that “unauthorized” shoes would, among other things, “create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”

According to Yahoo, the settlement requires MSCHF to voluntary buy back any Satan Shoes and the companion “Jesus Shoes” that Lil Nas X jokingly claimed he was creating in response to those offended by the devil-inspired shoes so they can be removed from circulation.

The sportswear giant did not reveal further details of the statement, which appears below.

Nike settled its lawsuit with MSCHF over the Satan Shoes customs today. Statement from Nike: pic.twitter.com/vZOaaRTgf8 — brendandunne (@brendandunne) April 8, 2021

HuffPost reached out to Lil Nas X, who did not immediately respond.

It seems he may be more focused on turning 22 on Friday, based on this tweet he posted with a very specific birthday gift request.

