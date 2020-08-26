Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Reveal Their Baby Boys' Names To The World

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have unveiled the names of their baby boys, born a day apart in the last few weeks: Mateo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert.

Nikki shared a sweet photograph at the beginning of the month announcing her son’s arrival while holding his hand, writing: “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love.”

The same day, Brie shared a similar image of her with her son, writing: “It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

On Wednesday, a People magazine cover shoot featuring the sisters with their sons was rolled out and the children’s names were revealed. Nikki, whose son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is named Mateo, wrote on Instagram that the shoot was important to her because it showcased “the real and raw side of postpartum.”

“Brie and I here are less than two weeks postpartum,” she explained. “Most wouldn’t do photo shoots but we wanted to embrace the beauty of being new moms. The lack of sleep (literally have welts under my eyes from not sleeping lol), the glow, the weight gain, the excitement, the overall beauty of postpartum and motherhood! And just so grateful People let us showcase that!”

In her post on Instagram on Wednesday, Brie, whose son with husband-wrestler Daniel Bryan is named Buddy Dessert, shared the origin of her son’s quirky name: “Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”

The “Total Bellas” stars talked candidly with People about being pregnant at the same time and giving birth so close together.

Brie told the publication she was a little “upset” Nikki went into labor first. Her C-section was scheduled for the day after Nikki went into labor.

“I was trying to have a VBAC [vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don’t like to come out,” said Brie, referencing her now-3-year-old daughter. “When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, ‘No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.’ We didn’t know it was a boy yet.” You can read the entire People interview with the Bellas here.

