Nikki Glaser Nails Why Ben Affleck Bombed At Tom Brady Roast

Nikki Glaser has some thoughts on Ben Affleck’s performance ― or lack thereof ― at Tom Brady’s recent Netflix roast.
Glaser, who handily won the night with her material, opened up about the actor’s set during a stop by Barstool’s “KFC Radio” podcast shared last week.
“I haven’t watched it again, like how it looked, because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” Glaser said, adding that Affleck “didn’t prepare” for his time on stage.
“He’s someone who’s famous enough that thinks, like, ‘This is probably beneath him to do this, so I’m just going to do a favor, it’s not going to be that big of a deal,’” Glaser said. “I’ve had the same kind of things, and then you do it and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is way bigger than I thought it would be, I was phoning it in.’”
Glaser theorized that Affleck likely made a pitch to the writers of the roast centered around being “mad at tweets,” which made up the entirety of his set and didn’t go over well.
“There were so many jokes that didn’t get used that could’ve filled up an entire set of his that would’ve been amazing, but either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time,” the comedian said.
Glaser then went on to say that the approach just “didn’t work right away, and so it’s not going to work later.”
While it’s unknown if Affleck regrets his material or not, it was recently revealed that Brady regrets the roast for the effect it had on his children.
“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady said during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast released Tuesday.
“It’s the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected the people that I care about the most in the world,’” he continued.
The former NFL quarterback, who was one of the executive producers of his own roast, said that there was one benefit to the rough night, though.
“I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it,” Brady said. “At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. ... If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying.”