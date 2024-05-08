Nikki Glaser Reveals The Tom Brady Joke She Pulled At The Last Minute

Nikki Glaser, one of the standout comedians at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast last weekend, disclosed a Brady diss she dropped before taking the stage. (Watch the video below.)
On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, Glaser said she “fed into” the boys club vibe of the evening “by throwing myself at Tom Brady during my set.”
“I don’t think you can help but throw yourself at Tom Brady,” Kimmel said of the handsome seven-time Super Bowl champion. “When Tom Brady was here, I was throwing myself at Tom Brady.”
Glaser concurred. The retired quarterback is “insane to look at. ... He’s unreal,” she said. “One of my jokes I was going to say, ‘He’s like AI but without the intelligence.’”
The audience and Kimmel laughed uproariously.
“I do think he’s smart, though, so I pulled it last-minute,” Glaser explained.
Fast-forward to 2:30 for her remarks about the joke she left behind:
Earlier in the week, Glaser told radio host Howard Stern that she had cut some jokes because they weren’t sharp enough or didn’t fit into the time she was allotted at the roast.
Still, Glaser didn’t hold back onstage, especially regarding Brady’s 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
“Tom Brady, five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns, you have seven rings — well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back,” she sniped.
There was more.
“Do you guys know about his diet program? It is so strict. But if you follow it exactly as he does, you too can lose your family,” she cracked.
Her routine, plus the shtick of other comics, apparently angered Brady’s ex-wife. Bündchen was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show,” an unnamed source told People. “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”
Glaser has the spotlight all to herself on her “Someday You’ll Die” special, premiering Saturday on HBO.