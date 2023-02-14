What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyNikki Haley

Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Haley is the first Republican to declare a challenge against former President Donald Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign in November.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who also served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. during Donald Trump’s administration, on Tuesday announced she is running for president.

Haley is the first Republican to declare a challenge against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination. Trump announced his candidacy in November.

Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections,” Haley said in a slickly produced video posted on Twitter. “That has to change.”

She added: “It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

Haley had teased a “big announcement” at an event scheduled for Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.

