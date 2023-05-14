Nikki Haley Dodges Question About Trump Sexual Assault Verdict

Nikki Haley still appears to be pulling her punches when it comes to Donald Trump.

Though the ex-president is Haley’s rival for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, she refused to attack him during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

When asked about Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, the former governor of South Carolina feigned support for victims while awkwardly defending the “accused.”

“Do you think it undermines your party if the Republican front-runner is someone who was just found legally liable for sexually abusing a woman?” host Margaret Brennan asked.

Nikki Haley holds a rally in Greer, South Carolina, on May 4. In a TV interview Sunday, she avoided criticizing her GOP presidential rival Donald Trump. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“I have always said that anyone that feels like they have been sexually assaulted in any way should come forward and have their voice heard,” Haley replied.

She quickly jumped to the other side of the situation, adding, “I think anyone that’s been accused should be able to defend themselves.”

“I was not on the jury. I am not the judge,” Haley continued. “I think that both of them had their voices heard. There has been a verdict and there’s even an appeal.”

Haley’s ambivalent answer prompted Brennan to ask, “Are you drawing into question the legal findings?”

“No,” Haley said. “I said there’s a verdict. And I think there’s been an appeal. And I think it stands where it stands. And I think the American people need to make a decision based on that.”

Trump’s legal team filed an appeal on Thursday, just two days after he was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million in the case.

Despite the losing verdict, the former businessman has continued to publicly attack Carroll.

During a CNN town hall last Wednesday, he mocked her and told an audience full of supporters, “I have no idea who the hell [she is].”