Nikki Haley's Take On The 'Barbie' Movie Is Not What We Expected

Is Nikki Haley a “Barbie” girl?
The Republican presidential primary long shot discussed her love for a certain Margot Robbie blockbuster while talking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday.
Asked if she was rooting for anything at the upcoming Academy Awards, Haley said, “This year I’m not watching much of anything. … I will tell you, though, I really did love the ‘Barbie’ movie.”
“I thought it was fantastic and watched it with my daughter and loved the messaging of it and the creative side of it,” the former U.N. ambassador went on, calling the film “a great movie.”
Other conservatives weren’t exactly of the same mind about “Barbie” when it debuted last July and went on to have record box office numbers.
At the time, Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Greta Gerwig-directed smash hit failed “to address any notion of faith or family.” She also complained about Ken having low testosterone, seemingly forgetting that he’s a doll who has neither genitals nor hormones.
Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro had a literal meltdown over “Barbie,” ranting about the movie in a 43-minute YouTube video, in which he began by torching a few dolls in a trash can.
Meanwhile, the ever-inflammatory Piers Morgan declared, “If I made a movie that treated women the way Barbie treats men, feminists would want me executed,” in an opinion piece for the New York Post.