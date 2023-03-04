What's Hot

PoliticsNikki Haley

Nikki Haley Spins Heads With ‘Preposterous Bulls**t’ Claim About ‘Wokeness'

The 2024 GOP presidential candidate's comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference were slammed as "unspeakable" and "absurd."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised eyebrows with her attack on so-called “wokeness” at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday.

“Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down,” declared Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and GOP governor of South Carolina.

Watch the video here:

Critics on Twitter scratched their heads over the claim.

They quickly reminded Haley how COVID-19 has so far killed more than 1.1 million people in the United States alone.

