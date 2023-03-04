Nikki Haley Spins Heads With ‘Preposterous Bulls**t’ Claim About ‘Wokeness'

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised eyebrows with her attack on so-called “wokeness” at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday.
“Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down,” declared Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and GOP governor of South Carolina.
Critics on Twitter scratched their heads over the claim.
They quickly reminded Haley how COVID-19 has so far killed more than 1.1 million people in the United States alone.
