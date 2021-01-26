Nikki Haley just wants former President Donald Trump to be given a break.
Trump’s actions since the 2020 election were “not great” and “not his finest,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations admitted to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday.
Trump for weeks lied about the election result, promoted baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud and stirred his supporters up into a violent frenzy that culminated with the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
But Trump “absolutely” did not deserve to be impeached for inciting the insurrection, claimed Haley, also the former GOP governor of South Carolina and rumored Republican presidential hopeful for 2024.
“I don’t think there is a basis for impeachment,” Haley told Ingraham as she tried to paint Trump as the real victim.
“The idea that… they didn’t even have a hearing in the House. They will bring about impeachment, yet they say they are for unity,” she said of Democrats who censured Trump for encouraging the violence.
“They beat him up before he got into office. They are beating him up after he leaves office,” Haley added. “I mean, at some point, I mean, give the man a break. I mean, move on.”
Twitter users balked at Haley’s suggestion: