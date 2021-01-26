Nikki Haley just wants former President Donald Trump to be given a break.

Trump’s actions since the 2020 election were “not great” and “not his finest,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations admitted to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday.

Trump for weeks lied about the election result, promoted baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud and stirred his supporters up into a violent frenzy that culminated with the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

But Trump “absolutely” did not deserve to be impeached for inciting the insurrection, claimed Haley, also the former GOP governor of South Carolina and rumored Republican presidential hopeful for 2024.

“I don’t think there is a basis for impeachment,” Haley told Ingraham as she tried to paint Trump as the real victim.

“The idea that… they didn’t even have a hearing in the House. They will bring about impeachment, yet they say they are for unity,” she said of Democrats who censured Trump for encouraging the violence.

“They beat him up before he got into office. They are beating him up after he leaves office,” Haley added. “I mean, at some point, I mean, give the man a break. I mean, move on.”

Twitter users balked at Haley’s suggestion:

Did Nikki Haley "move on" from Hillary's emails or Benghazi???



Let me know. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 26, 2021

Nikki Haley to FDR after Pearl Harbor: I mean, at some point, give Japan a break. — JRehling (@JRehling) January 26, 2021

According to Nikki Haley, Trump's been "beaten up" continually, by the Dems and the media.This notion of Trump, as an innocent victim and an underdog, excuses his crimes and bigotry. His opposition didn't invent Trump: they exposed him. He's not a hurting child, he's a sociopath — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 26, 2021

Nikki Haley...Really? Nothing about the last few weeks bothered u? Accountability is important no matter your political affiliation. Unity implies 2 parties willingly coming together. When 1 is denying abuse, needs or basic decency 2 the other, we gotta problem. — Crystal Chappell (@crystalchappell) January 26, 2021

Nikki Haley: “They beat him up before he was in office, they beat him while he was in office, now they’re beating him up after he’s left office. Give the man a break.”



Per Nikki, Trump is the real victim here. The Republican Party is just not salvageable. https://t.co/r09wrMHt53 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 26, 2021

Republicans turning up that gaslight so high they're going to burn down the neighborhood. https://t.co/16bRk3ZgDO — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 26, 2021

Nikki Haley: Who cares that Osama had those planes fly into the towers... I mean at some point give the man a break. I mean move on... https://t.co/OROQTQn3IO — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 26, 2021

Nikki Haley: "Give the man a break. Move on!"

I can't believe I agree with Don. pic.twitter.com/dscKC5Lr5w — EGCollins (@EGCollins) January 26, 2021