Nikki Haley attempted to rewrite the narrative on President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida, element of the Republican National Convention in August over fears about the coronavirus.
And Twitter users weren’t buying it, accusing the former U.N. ambassador of “groveling” to the president.
Haley, also the former GOP governor of South Carolina who has been rumored as a potential replacement for Vice President Mike Pence on Trump’s 2020 ticket, tweeted Friday she was “proud of the selfless leadership” the president had shown in nixing the large-scale event that had been expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.
Trump “has a great story to tell on how he turned out economy & foreign policy around,” Haley continued. “We look forward to sharing it in the next 100 days!”
Some critics questioned Haley’s use of the word “selfless” to describe the president.
“You misspelled ‘selfish,’” quipped “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.
Many highlighted the Trump administration’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the president’s decision to press ahead with a rally in Oklahoma last month that public health officials now believe significantly spread COVID-19 across the state.
Others noted how the economy has cratered amid the pandemic ― and that travelers from the United States are currently banned from entering certain countries because of the devastating surge in new daily cases of the virus nationwide.
