Nikki Haley Finally Throws Donald Trump Under The Bus, But Critics Aren’t Buying It

Nikki Haley faced fierce backlash on Friday for an interview in which she declared that former President Donald Trump, whom she has long supported, had “fallen so far” and disappointed the GOP.

“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him,” she added. “And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

She also claimed Trump would never run for federal office again.

Critics suggested on Twitter that the criticism of Trump was too little, too late from the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

They also accused Haley of trying to play both sides and hit her with blunt reminders of her past support for Trump.

Just two weeks ago, Haley told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Trump should be given “a break” for his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. The House has impeached Trump for his comments, and the Senate is trying him this week.

Read the full Politico piece here and a sampling of the backlash to Haley below:

You can’t play both sides anymore Governor. Pick Country First or Trump First. https://t.co/FTHYYDQKAR — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 12, 2021

Nikki Haley has proven she will tell you anything she thinks you want to hear to get elected. She was was supportive of Trump through so many awful things, right through the election, and afterward. This is too little, too late. Don't fall for it. I beg you. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 12, 2021

A “profile in courage”

OR

The profile of someone looking to be the 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate https://t.co/x7Uev8JSuz — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 12, 2021

Haley’s criticisms of Trump are rather tempered by her calling him her “friend” and talking about him with a more-in-sorrow-than-anger approach https://t.co/VEzAFNRS0X — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 12, 2021

Nikki Haley on Trump two weeks ago: “give the man a break!” https://t.co/I8xQPHC8sB — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 12, 2021

You are a little too late Nikki Haley. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 12, 2021

she desperately wants to be president

we cannot let that happen

her tweets show who she is

and we can't have another Republican like her in the WH — LuluLemon🐾✌🏻😷 (@Rosemarie4311) February 12, 2021

In my view, people like Nikki Haley are much worse than former President Trump. She knew who he was and still enabled him. She could have done something, and chose not to out of political expediency. The hypocrisy of Haley knows no bounds. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 12, 2021

The first person who praises Nikki Haley for this 11th hour break from Donald Trump deserves all the eye rolls. And then the mute button. #Bye — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) February 12, 2021

Someone tell her it is too late. She stayed on the trump train until after it crashed. — Lauren Down South (@LaurenDownSouth) February 12, 2021

You all are quoting Nikki Haley like she’s some kind of hero when she shied away from confronting Trump about his big election lie, excused it— “he believes it!—downplayed January 6 as “not great,” and rolls her eyes at impeachment. Give me a freaking break. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 12, 2021

Listen, I want people to get right about Trump. That requires an unequivocal stance the election was fair, votes must be accounted, & accountability for all those who enabled and coddled the lie. When the time came for confrontation, she coddled. And now scoffs at accountability — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 12, 2021

“He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again." But it could happen again unless 17 GOP Senators do what they know is right: CONVICT & DISQUALIFY https://t.co/7Lxba13n5w — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 12, 2021