Nikki Haley Finally Throws Donald Trump Under The Bus, But Critics Aren’t Buying It

Nikki Haley faced fierce backlash on Friday for an interview in which she declared that former President Donald Trump, whom she has long supported, had “fallen so far” and disappointed the GOP.
Republicans “need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley told Politico. (The outlet interviewed Haley for the piece, published Friday, several times starting last fall.)
“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him,” she added. “And we can’t let that ever happen again.”
She also claimed Trump would never run for federal office again.
Critics suggested on Twitter that the criticism of Trump was too little, too late from the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
They also accused Haley of trying to play both sides and hit her with blunt reminders of her past support for Trump.
Just two weeks ago, Haley told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Trump should be given “a break” for his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. The House has impeached Trump for his comments, and the Senate is trying him this week.
Read the full Politico piece here and a sampling of the backlash to Haley below: