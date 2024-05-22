Social Media Reacts To Republican Nikki Haley's Endorsement Of Trump

When Nikki Haley ended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in March, she said that Donald Trump would have to “earn the votes of those in our party, and beyond it, who did not support [him].”
Turns out he didn’t even need to do that, as the former South Carolina governor announced on Wednesday that she plans to vote for the former president despite previously saying that she didn’t believe he could beat Joe Biden.
“I will be voting for Trump,” Haley, who was the U.N. ambassador in Trump’s administration, said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. “Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech.”
Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president and the fact that she is still scoring double-digits in GOP primaries 2½ months after suspending her campaign, many critics on X (formerly Twitter) considered her a hypocrite.
Oh, and it got brutal.
Welp…as predicted, Nikki Haley has sold her soul to a lunatic who despises everything she claimed to stand for as a woman, child of immigrants, military wife and a supporter of democracy.— Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) May 22, 2024
She is the quintessential craven political clout chaser who will clearly say or do… https://t.co/mGqyN2PJb5
So when Nikki Haley said “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him.” She really meant, he can treat me and my voters like garbage and I’ll still fall in line and support him.— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 22, 2024
I told you Nikki Haley would endorse Trump. All these Republicans have been warning that Trump poses the gravest threat to democracy in modern history, but then they turn around and support him because they’re spineless cowards afraid of upsetting Trump’s MAGA cult. Shameful. https://t.co/uMnSYWQ5ES— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 22, 2024
Nikki Haley: Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump privately dread him. Republicans know what a disaster Donald Trump has been and will continue to be. They are just too afraid to say the truth out loud pic.twitter.com/2pR72UiAVB— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 22, 2024
Nikki Haley a few months ago: Trump is unfit to be president.— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 22, 2024
Nikki Haley today: “I will be voting for Trump.”
What a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/DOUECb4Jt6
This isn’t complicated: Nikki Haley believes Trump is unfit. And she believes he should never be back in the White House. But if she said that publicly, her career as a Republican would be over. So, as expected, she decided to not be truthful. To keep her career as a Republican. https://t.co/03sgIJpta2— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 22, 2024
For those people out there who praised @NikkiHaley - including many TV commentators and Democrats - she came out today and said "I will vote for Trump"— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 22, 2024
She was, is and will forever be a total fake and opportunist and I told you this over and over again while you praised her. pic.twitter.com/YkL3k7dvzU
Nikki Haley endorsing Trump during ‘Unified Reich’ week in the middle of his criminal trial is an interesting political choice— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 22, 2024
Gosh, who could have predicted Nikki Haley would endorse Trump?— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 22, 2024
Oh, that’s right, all of us who have been paying attention to her career. https://t.co/wsSmlZez5O
Nikki Haley just confirmed that she will be voting for Donald Trump. Haley is a coward. She had the opportunity to stand up for our democracy and for what’s right and instead, she chose to bow down to MAGA and Trump. A total embarrassment.— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 22, 2024
Nikki Haley was finally leading. She had spoken clearly and developed her own base in politics that Trump couldn’t steal. She stood on her own feet. We even voted for her after she dropped out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) May 22, 2024
And she just threw it all away. An utterly bizarre and cowardly choice.
Media shocked— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 22, 2024
as Nikki Haley
does exactly
what everyone said she would do
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you'll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.