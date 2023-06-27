Nikki Haley Wants Biden Investigation, But We 'Can't Keep Chasing Every Trump Drama'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is a strong believer in the rule of law ― for Democrats anyway.

Although Haley has previously said that if the charges in the federal indictment of Trump are “true,” then Trump was “incredibly reckless,” on Tuesday she downplayed their significance on Fox News while playing up the accusations that the Biden family is corrupt.

Haley tried to claim that the American people deserve accountability on the Biden accusations and insisted, “whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, we have got to have accountability.”

Haley insisted that her desire to investigate the Bidens was nonpartisan, but it was her comments about Trump later in the segment that demonstrated how the former governor often demonstrates a fractured view on integrity and intellectual honesty.

Although the charges against the Bidens haven’t been proved and there is plenty of evidence suggesting Trump took and kept government documents without permission, Haley dismissed the new Trump allegations by saying, “We can’t keep chasing every drama that surrounds Trump.”

Haley on Biden: There’s clearly something that needs to be found out. This is about accountability. Whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, we have got to have accountability



Haley on Trump: We can’t keep chasing every drama that surrounds Trump pic.twitter.com/BGt1nCk3IU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2023

Many Twitter users were amused, but not surprised by Haley’s hypocrisy.

The Hallmark Republican flip flop. "Hold everyone accountable... except for us." https://t.co/PoOaPLAP7C — Special Agent Nunya .007 🏖️🏝️🌡️🔥🌋 (@MsInformation9) June 27, 2023

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and now Nikki Haley admit they haven't found any illegal misconduct by Joe Biden -- but if you just give them some more time, there must be *something* out there! https://t.co/w6HryfbVJy — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 27, 2023

Is it a left brain, right brain thing? https://t.co/zLva08k6Un — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 27, 2023

Was getting your pride surgically removed expressly part of the RNC pledge, or was it just implied? https://t.co/m0oHVYftD4 — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) June 27, 2023

Just not a serious person and no way doing this can help any candidate succeed. Scared of don the con. https://t.co/hdG1zF3VRD — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) June 27, 2023

According to NBC News, Trump currently topped the field of Republican presidential candidates with about 51% of likely Republican primary voters contacted in its recent poll while Haley ran a distant fourth with 4%.