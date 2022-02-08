Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump, was roasted on Twitter Monday for comments she made on Fox News in defense of her old boss.

Haley slammed former Vice President Mike Pence, who last week criticized Trump for pressuring him to overturn the 2020 election results. She did so with an odd choice of words given her former employer’s tendencies:

“Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day. But I will always say, I’m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans.”

Nikki Haley on Pence statement: I’m not a fan of Republicans going after Republicans pic.twitter.com/zLb91gSq3r — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2022

It wasn’t lost on her critics that in attacking Pence, she herself had become a Republican going after a Republican. And, of course, she did so in defense of Trump, who has spent and continues to spend much of his energy attacking Republicans he deems disloyal.

That has at times included Haley herself, who has criticized Trump in the past, only to walk it back.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump told Vanity Fair last year.

Haley’s critics responded:

I'm not a fan of Republicans going after Republicans, says Nikki Haley who *checks notes* worked for Donald Trump and continues to boost him. Lol. https://t.co/tpObaTTszp — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 8, 2022

But Nikki Haley is a fan of Republicans going after a Republican VP with a noose. https://t.co/icztHsInCx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 8, 2022

Nikki Haley’s spine is like the Grinch’s heart on pg. 1 https://t.co/fiR2J2LBLJ — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 8, 2022

What I appreciate about Nikki Haley is how consistent she’s been in forcefully voicing this principle, especially when Donald Trump was attacking Repub….hahahahahahahahahahah https://t.co/lc8c9T2Iwr — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 8, 2022

Nikki Haley is a pathetic coward. https://t.co/tYOeOpYsin — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 7, 2022

She said, goin' after a feller Republican.https://t.co/3sc6dgb0Kz — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 8, 2022

Nikki Haley would've done exactly what Donald Trump told her to do on January 6th https://t.co/iyySUyR1bg — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) February 7, 2022

Nikki Haley: I’m not a fan of democracy https://t.co/Co7XQWSPxI — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) February 7, 2022

There are some members of the GOP that seem particularly craven in everything they do. Nikki Haley us one of them. — Victoria Butler (@VAButlerwrites) February 8, 2022

In other words, Nikki Haley is not a fan of Republicans telling the truth about Republicans. She is in the right place. https://t.co/jwH1Ijusha — Political Tweets -January 20,2021- President Biden (@PartyPolitical7) February 8, 2022