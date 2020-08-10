Nikki Haley Gripes About Popcorn Delivery Amid National Postal Service Crisis

Nikki Haley was brutally mocked on Monday after she posted a tweet where she popped off after her online popcorn order was goofed.

The former GOP South Carolina governor took to Twitter to gripe about two orders that were apparently messed up by the Popcorn Factory, an online company owned by 1-800-FLOWERS.

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020

Although bad service is frustrating, many Twitter users thought Haley was being a bit unfair to the Popcorn Factory.

After all, the company trying to do business during a pandemic. Also, it makes many of its deliveries via the United States Postal Service, which is currently being undermined by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Recently, newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made controversial operational changes that have resulted in mail delays all over the country.

The Popcorn Factory did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, considering Haley was griping about popcorn, it’s not surprising Twitter users got salty.

Republicans are fine with destroying the post office in order to harm an election, but god help you if you fuck with their popcorn https://t.co/Rph23NijLT — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 10, 2020

Are u effing kidding me? There are 162,000 dead Americans. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 10, 2020

Poor Nikki Haley...maybe their company is dealing with a pandemic? Maybe they're working with a smaller workforce because companies across the country are crumbling? But please, tell us more about your hero in the White House. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) August 10, 2020

damn wow I knew dismantling the postal service would affect our elections but I never though it would delay popcorn deliveries too ... thoughts & prayers https://t.co/4sKxBFpxOn — Anna Swartz (@Anna_Snackz) August 10, 2020

Some people thought Haley was blaming the victim.

Yes let's hurt a business for no reason during a pandemic where over 160k people have died. Great priorities here. https://t.co/LM53ARLPiH — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 10, 2020

Take your complaint to @realDonaldTrump. He's slowing the mail down to steal the election. https://t.co/kVQADwoGv8 — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 10, 2020

Reasons number one hundred and a million not to defund the USPS.



Talk to your BFF @realDonaldTrump @NikkiHaley



Then go play some Dave Matthews Band and relax, your nephew will be fine. https://t.co/YZsqZLBDmM — Stefan Lessard (@SLessard) August 10, 2020

Others criticized her for using her platform to complain about the issue.

she wants to talk to the manager https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020

Don’t do this here. This is the equivalent of “do you know who I am?!” — BillBr0wn (@Br0wnBill) August 10, 2020

Always impressed when people use their platform to complain about brands. https://t.co/NmOnSotMhs — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) August 10, 2020

But some people saved their harshest comments in defense of Haley’s #DisappointedNephew.

He is probably disappointed he has you for an Aunt. I don’t think it has anything to do with the popcorn. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) August 10, 2020

