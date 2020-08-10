Nikki Haley Gripes About Popcorn Delivery Amid National Postal Service Crisis

Nikki Haley was brutally mocked on Monday after she posted a tweet where she popped off after her online popcorn order was goofed.
The former GOP South Carolina governor took to Twitter to gripe about two orders that were apparently messed up by the Popcorn Factory, an online company owned by 1-800-FLOWERS.
Although bad service is frustrating, many Twitter users thought Haley was being a bit unfair to the Popcorn Factory.
After all, the company trying to do business during a pandemic. Also, it makes many of its deliveries via the United States Postal Service, which is currently being undermined by President Donald Trump’s administration.
Recently, newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made controversial operational changes that have resulted in mail delays all over the country.
The Popcorn Factory did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
However, considering Haley was griping about popcorn, it’s not surprising Twitter users got salty.
Some people thought Haley was blaming the victim.
Others criticized her for using her platform to complain about the issue.
But some people saved their harshest comments in defense of Haley’s #DisappointedNephew.