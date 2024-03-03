Nikki Haley is casting doubt on her promise to support the Republican candidate for president come this November.
During a Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press,” the former governor of South Carolina told NBC’s Kristen Welker she wasn’t entertaining the idea of endorsing Donald Trump while her race is still going.
Asked if she was “in a different place” on Trump since vowing to vote for him during the first Republican primary debate last August, Haley said, “If you’re talking about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that.”
“The RNC now is not the same RNC. I’ll make what decision I want to make,” she continued. Haley is Trump’s last standing rival for the Republican presidential ticket.
Though Haley has yet to win a single Republican primary, she told Welker she was staying focused on this coming Super Tuesday when 15 states and the territory of American Samoa will go to the polls.
“While you all think about that, I’m looking at the fact that we had thousands of people in Virginia,” Haley told Welker. “We’re headed to North Carolina, we’re going to continue to go to Vermont and Maine, and all these states to go and show people that there is a path forward.”
“I don’t look at what if,” she went on. “I look at, ‘How do we continue the conversation?’”
