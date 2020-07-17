Twitter Users Think Biden Should Use Nikki Haley's Tweet As A Campaign Ad

Nikki Haley attempted to scare voters away from Joe Biden, but her efforts made some people wonder if she was actually working for the Democrats.

The former Republican governor of South Carolina tweeted a link to an Axios story about the influence that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will have on Biden’s campaign.

“If Biden wins in November, it’s clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.”

If Biden wins in November, it's clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name's on the ticket.https://t.co/odrqI0eIAJ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2020

The tweet was intended to sway potential undecided voters toward President Donald Trump, but it ignored the fact that many Democratic voters actually want Biden to embrace more progressive policies.

As a result, many Twitter users thought Haley’s tweet actually made a good case for a Biden presidency.

Good! Warren's anti-corruption agenda is strong and is what I like best about her. https://t.co/WsmDuwQLoI — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 17, 2020

You mean that she might actually have some kind of a "plan" to combat a global pandemic and prop up a dying economy? Ewwwwww shudder at the thought! https://t.co/crKLiuuWD2 — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) July 17, 2020

With Biden at the top of the ticket, this sort of messaging is much less likely to push American voters away from him than it is to unite more skeptical Democratic voters behind him. https://t.co/GcRPWtLtz6 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 17, 2020

its like you guys are trying to convince skeptical people on the left. people are like "im worried biden will be too centrist" and these guys are going with "he's going to enact all the stuff your favorite progressives want!" https://t.co/9RRfGTLlPE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 17, 2020

Some wondered if Haley was actually endorsing Biden.

Are you campaigning for him? Bc this is very helpful https://t.co/PXL8iyQk7U — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 17, 2020

Best campaign ad I've seen for Biden in a minute https://t.co/rJB4R8EYkb — At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) July 17, 2020

I mean, good? Right now our domestic policy seems to be "let em all die let's eat beans" so... https://t.co/qWbZ3SeFQb — Curtis er død allerede 🏳️‍🌈✡️🥪 (@cebsilver) July 17, 2020

This is the third time in a week that a Republican has tweeted something intended to be anti-Democrat only to get the opposite reaction.

On Thursday, Steve Guest, the Republican Party’s rapid response director, was brutally mocked on Twitter after he tried to link Warren to voter fraud for joking that her dog, Bailey, would be “voting Democrat” in November.

On Monday, Guest attempted to tie Biden to Washington’s controversial NFL team by posting an old photo of him at a game.

Problem was, Guest used an adorable photo of the former vice president with one of his sons and only ended up making Biden look like a doting dad.

He ended up deleting the tweet.

