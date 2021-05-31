Nikki Haley Dragged For Hypocrisy After Tweet Slamming Kamala Harris

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley attempted to score cheap political points against Vice President Kamala Harris this weekend, only to end up dragged for her own hypocrisy.

It all started Saturday when the vice president tweeted, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Many conservatives expressed dismay at the seemingly benign tweet because it didn’t mention the reason for the holiday weekend: Memorial Day.

Harris’ tweet became a sore subject for people who felt the veep wasn’t honoring vets, according to Fox News.

One of those was Haley, who called Harris “unprofessional and unfit.”

But things got topsy-turvy after that tweet.

On Sunday, Harris posted a tweet directly honoring the troops and Memorial Day.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

Haley posted her own performative Memorial Day tweet about the troops on Monday, but then turned around and wrote a holiday post focused on spending time with her son ― what some would consider enjoying a long weekend with him.

Thankful on this Memorial Day for the blessings of family and spending time with my little one. #notsolittleanymore❤️ #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/KwUbeE7Iae — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 31, 2021

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users accused her of hypocrisy.

Unfit and not appropriate. You should be mourning fallen soldiers and not enjoying your day.

I mean, isn't that what you tweeted out to @VP? https://t.co/pv03iEOGYQ — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 31, 2021

Memorial Day is only for thanking fallen servicemembers and their families, according to you. It's not about being thankful for spending a long weekend with family, something you criticized our @vp for just yesterday — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) May 31, 2021

Oh wait, you mean it's ok to celebrate what YOU want, but not what VP wants? Got it. HYPOCRITE — sharonwhotweets (@sharonwhotweets) May 31, 2021

Wait. This doesn't seem patriotic at all. https://t.co/aH5kNmqLW5 — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) May 31, 2021

What's he have to do with Memorial Day, other than that your privilege ensures he'll never have to die in some shitty ditch 7000 miles from home? Your politicizing this day to make cheap points at the expense of Harris' innocent greeting makes you unfit to utter the sentiment. https://t.co/67Pf0CZv4x — Riggsveda (@Riggsveda) May 31, 2021

I'd be really sad if my Mum was a hypocrite. 😢 https://t.co/i0vIl9RwxY — Rachel Mann (@RachelMann123) May 31, 2021

Yikes, Nikki. Very unprofessional and unfit. Do better in the future!!!#NotBeBest https://t.co/DS5NVs6GKp — Vanessa Gorman🇺🇸 - Good Trouble (@VanessaGorman9) May 31, 2021

However, one Twitter user chose to close the circle rather than attack Haley directly.