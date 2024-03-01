WASHINGTON ― Nikki Haley got her first Senate endorsement on Friday from Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.
“America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President — and in this race, there is no one better than her,” Murkowski said in a statement ahead of the Alaska GOP primary on Tuesday.
“Nikki will be a strong leader and uphold the ideals of the Republican Party while serving as a President for all Americans,” the senator added.
Murkowski voted to convict Trump in his Jan. 6 impeachment trial and has been sharply critical of his tone and conduct, saying recently that his rhetoric is “poisoning our country.” She is only Haley’s second congressional endorsement so far. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) is the lone House member backing her 2024 campaign.
Republicans like Murkowski and Haley are on an island in their party right now. Trump swept all four early GOP presidential nominating states and he has the backing of more than 130 Republicans in the House and over 30 Republicans in the Senate, despite facing 91 criminal charges across several jurisdictions.
Haley acknowledged earlier this week it’s “very possible” the GOP has fully become the party of Trump.
“What we’re doing is if 70% of Americans say they don’t want Donald Trump or Joe Biden, we are giving them an option,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on CNN.
This week’s announcement by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that he will step down as his party’s leader in the Senate after nearly two decades in the post also underscored the GOP’s stunning transformation from the traditional conservatism of Ronald Reagan to Trump’s brand of populist isolationism.
His replacement is likely to be far more closely aligned with Trump even if he loses the 2024 presidential election.