Nikki Haley Dismisses MAGA World’s Taylor Swift Conspiracy As ‘Bizarre’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday appeared perplexed about the MAGA world’s latest conspiracy theory involving Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and President Joe Biden.
Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who endorsed Trump after dropping out of the GOP primary, earlier this week appeared to suggest that the Super Bowl final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers was going to be rigged in favor of Kelce’s team to secure the couple’s endorsement for Biden.
“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl,” he wrote on social media. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”
Asked to weigh into the MAGA world’s preoccupation with Swift, Haley expressed disbelief at the conspiracy theories being floated around.
“I’m not going to lie,” she told CNN’s “The Lead.” “I don’t know what the obsession is. Taylor Swift is allowed to have a boyfriend. Taylor Swift is a good artist. I’ve taken my daughter to Taylor Swift concerts before.”
The former South Carolina governor added that the U.S. has more pressing issues than cooking up theories about who Swift may support in the presidential race.
“You know to have a conspiracy theory of all of this is bizarre,” she said. “Nobody knows who she’s going to endorse but I can’t believe that that’s overtaken our national politics.”
Swift has so far stayed silent on the upcoming presidential race. In 2020, she endorsed Biden.
While Trump has not directly addressed the baseless speculation around Swift, he reportedly told aides he is “more popular” than Swift and has a moral loyal base of supporters than the pop star, according to Rolling Stone.
Haley, who is so far trailing Trump by over 30 percentage points in the GOP primary calendar’s next primary contest in South Carolina, according to the latest polling, said she plans to stay in the race and keep building on the support she got in Iowa and New Hampshire.
“My goal is to be more competitive in South Carolina,” she said. “We started with 2% in Iowa. We ended with 20%. We went into New Hampshire. We got 43%. In South Carolina, we want to get even more competitive than that.”