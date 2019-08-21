Enough With The False Rumors, Nikki Haley Has Just Inspired A Meme

Nikki Haley thought she was squashing rumors on Wednesday. Instead, she inspired a new meme.

The former U.N. ambassador posted this cryptic — and seemingly random — tweet expressing her support for Vice President Mike Pence:

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

Mediaite.com speculated that Haley was referring to chatter in Republican circles that President Donald Trump might drop Pence and put her on the 2020 ticket.

Trump, for his part, has insisted that Pence will be his running mate once again.

Of course, the tweet did more to raise questions about the supposed “false rumors” than it did to quash them — which some suspected was her intent all along.

Certain key White House aides know exactly what this is about.



Haley almost begging reporters to explain the “rumors.” https://t.co/Eb5ttfm40y — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 21, 2019

Consider the rumors, which everyone knew about and was discussing, squashed — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 21, 2019

Haley did such a good job of dismissing the “false rumors” that the White House was forced to comment on them.

A senior administration official just gave me this reaction to this tweet from Nikki Haley:

“The only person person talking about Nikki Haley as Vice President is Nikki Haley.” https://t.co/CJJn2lpxMD — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 21, 2019

On the bright side, the tweet inspired many Twitter users to do what they do best: Make jokes, this time using her phrase, “Enough of the false rumors.”

Enough of the false rumors. Fredo has been a dear brother of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy underboss to the Godfather. He has my complete support. ⛵ 🎏 😴 pic.twitter.com/d5yGlXrC55 — Jan Smolaga (@jansmolaga) August 21, 2019

“ENOUGH of the false rumors that I definitely don’t want to talk about off-the-record and in great detail.” https://t.co/Ad6NcToLTV pic.twitter.com/pE1PtywM7E — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) August 21, 2019

Enough of the false rumors. Julius Caesar has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy consul to the Roman Republic. He has my complete support. ❤️🏛



Brutus, Rome 44 BC https://t.co/6nARwVQsKe — Andy Szekely (@andysz) August 21, 2019

Enough of the false rumors. I never buried ten bars of pure gold under the Screechin’ Eagle roller coaster at LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park along with the half-eaten body of my gold-digging college Once Handsome Jeff. https://t.co/EM7UJTgzwM — ThoughtSlime Classic™️ (@DoublePlusGoo) August 21, 2019