Nikki Haley Reveals The Change She Wants To See In The Republican Party

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) urged the Republican Party to make a change and said she believes it’s time for a “new generation” to step in on Friday (You can listen to Haley’s comments below).

Haley delivered a similar message earlier this week as she hinted at a possible 2024 presidential campaign and said she thinks she can “be that leader.”

Haley said it’s time for “more leadership” in her party during an interview with Sean Hannity on Friday.

“Look it is time for a new generation, it is time for more leadership, it is time for the fact that we really start to take our country back,” Haley said.

“We cannot have another term of Joe Biden and we have to remember, too: we have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. It is time that we get a Republican in there that can lead and that can win a general election.”

Haley has hinted at a presidential run although she has yet to officially announce her intent to throw her hat into the ring.

Poll numbers don’t appear to be in the former governor’s favor, however, as she trailed Trump by 46% in a recent Morning Consult poll over possible Republican voters’ choices in a hypothetical primary.

Hannity later asked Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under former President Donald Trump, how her policies differ from those of her ex-boss.