Marine Vet Rep. Ruben Gallego Issues ‘Poser Alert’ Over Nikki Haley Gun Photo

Critics cringed at the GOP presidential candidate's picture.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley was called out as a “poser” after posting a picture of herself wielding a gun online.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) — a Marine veteran who saw combat in Iraq — listed the issues he had with this image that the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and GOP governor of South Carolina tweeted Saturday:

Gallego, who is mounting a challenge to incumbent independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, first asked why Haley had her finger on the trigger.

He also pointed out other problems:

Other critics cringed at the snap:

