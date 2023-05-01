Marine Vet Rep. Ruben Gallego Issues ‘Poser Alert’ Over Nikki Haley Gun Photo

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley was called out as a “poser” after posting a picture of herself wielding a gun online.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) — a Marine veteran who saw combat in Iraq — listed the issues he had with this image that the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and GOP governor of South Carolina tweeted Saturday:
Advertisement
Gallego, who is mounting a challenge to incumbent independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, first asked why Haley had her finger on the trigger.
He also pointed out other problems:
Other critics cringed at the snap:
Advertisement