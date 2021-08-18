Nikki Haley Condemns Biden's Taliban Negotiation, Ignores Trump Did It Too

Nikki Haley insulted the intelligence of her fellow Americans on Wednesday and once again found herself soaking in her own hypocrisy.

To have our Generals say that they are depending on diplomacy with the Taliban is an unbelievable scenario. Negotiating with the Taliban is like dealing with the devil. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 18, 2021

Granted, negotiating with a terrorist organization has bad optics ― which is why the Trump administration was also criticized when it decided to invite Taliban leaders to meet with the president at Camp David just days before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Haley either forgot that or decided to ignore it when she attempted to own those danged libs with her tough-talking tweet.

Luckily, many Twitter users were happy to remind her that Republicans have done the same thing she’s upset at Democrats for doing.

And some brought receipts in the form of an infamous photo of Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posing for a photo with a Taliban leader.

Haley announced her resignation as U.N. ambassador in Oct. 2018.



The Trump admin began the process of negotiating with the Taliban 3 months earlier.https://t.co/Hsb2IdCPEv https://t.co/iXiFQZ2Ryy — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 18, 2021

"Of course, you have to meet with the Taliban. They’re the ones that you’re negotiating with. I spoke on numerous occasions to the head of the Taliban and we had a very strong conversation."



- Donald J. Trump, last night on Fox, when he called the Taliban "great negotiators." https://t.co/fjU78AAnXy — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 18, 2021

Madam Secretary, do you recall the deal President Trump struck with the Taliban and his invitation to them to come to Camp David...around Sept. 11? https://t.co/x9mHO9cIMD — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 18, 2021

Others shook their heads at Haley’s hypocrisy.

who was it that negotiated the withdrawal of troops with the taliban, nikki? https://t.co/jnkaKkYRVC — alex kasprak (@alexkasprak) August 18, 2021

.@NikkiHaley back to trashing her Dear Leader (dude who negotiated deal with Taliban and tried to bring them to Camp David last September 11). What a flip-flopper. https://t.co/AijFaYF7HB — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 18, 2021

Do you enjoy getting ratioed and have your duplicity and lies exposed, @NikkiHaley? https://t.co/cxIAy2Yagx — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 18, 2021

In May, Haley criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not mentioning the troops in a tweet celebrating Memorial Day weekend, only to issue her own holiday tweet that also ignored the military.