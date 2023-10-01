Nikki Haley Says Trump’s Campaign Sent Her A Birdcage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley suggested Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s campaign sent her a birdcage a couple of days after Trump posted a social media rant calling Haley a “birdbrain.”

“After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room,” Haley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Haley, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, shared a picture of a birdcage with a note that read: “From: Trump Campaign.” She added the hashtags #PrettyPatheticTryAgain and #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe.

Two days before Haley posted the birdcage photo, the former president went on a rant on his Truth Social platform against Haley, who was ambassador to the United Nations under his administration.

Trump started his social media rant by claiming that Haley once said she’d never run against him because he’d “done an outstanding job” as president.

“Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” the former president continued.

Advertisement

Haley responded Friday on X: “Love this. It means we are in 2nd and moving up fast. Bring it!”

Trump is the leading GOP candidate and also opted out of the first and second GOP primary debates.

In the second debate last week, Haley criticized Trump’s China policies.

“This is where President Trump went wrong,” Haley said onstage. “He focused on trade with China. He didn’t focus on the fact that they were buying up our farmland. He didn’t focus on the fact that they were killing Americans.”

“I will make sure every American is safe,” Haley continued.