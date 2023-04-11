Nikki Haley Campaign Says Trump's Doing Good If Getting Indicted Counts As Good

Nikki Haley's campaign is testing out some more critical messaging toward Trump and her opponents. Meg Kinnard via Associated Press

Nikki Haley hasn’t had a negative word to say about Donald Trump since the former president was indicted over alleged hush money payments made to a porn actor.

That was apparently left to Haley’s presidential campaign.

“Donald Trump had a pretty good Q1, if you count being indicted as ‘good,’ ” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney wrote in an April 10 donor memo first reported by Axios.

Advertisement

“The sensationalized partisan prosecution in Manhattan understandably made Republicans more sympathetic to the former president,” Ankney continued. “It is an outrageous prosecutorial abuse. Still, it’s increasingly clear that Trump’s candidacy is more consumed by the grievances of the past and the promise of more drama in the future rather than a forward-looking vision for the American people.”

Ankney also swiped at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to enter the race this spring. In the meantime, DeSantis has been promoting his pre-campaign launch memoir, “The Courage To Be Free,” about making Florida a terrifying state to live in.

“Ron DeSantis essentially launched his presidential campaign with a national book tour during this period and made one misstep after another, confirming what many observers have long suspected: he’s not ready for prime time,” Ankney wrote.

Haley’s campaign, at least right now, has the standing to dunk on Trump and DeSantis. Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations raised $11 million in the final six weeks of the first 2023 quarter — a respectable haul. Trump, meanwhile, reportedly raised $12 million since the indictment but has yet to release his number for the full quarter. Haley, of course, hasn’t been in the race as long as Trump, who launched his campaign three months before she did in November.

Advertisement

Haley’s fundraising haul is “more than Donald Trump raised in his first quarter in this race, and more than nearly all the Republican presidential candidates in 2016 raised in their first quarter,” Ankney wrote.

Ankney also pointed out that while Trump is trafficking in the same old grievance politics, Haley is trying to focus on real issues, like what Republicans for years have characterized as the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Haley met with farmers and federal agents in Del Rio, Texas, while Trump was in a courtroom Tuesday. “We’re dealing with a lot of political drama that’s unnecessary because you’ve got political vengeful people out there,” she said on Fox News last week.

The former South Carolina governor — as well as most every other Republican with a national following — has deflected blame on the heels of Trump’s 34-count criminal indictment, the first ever against a former president, instead of using it as a cudgel against Trump. Even though Trump calls DeSantis a “loser” and pretends to forget his name, DeSantis has defended Trump amid his legal woes and pledged to violate the U.S. Constitution by not extraditing Trump to New York for his arraignment. (A cloying and useless gesture since Trump had always vowed to cooperate with authorities.)

The Haley campaign memo, which hints at an effort to test a more critical tact toward her opponents, was sneering toward other would-be opponents — fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“None have taken the plunge,” the memo says. “That’s, of course, their decision, but they certainly did nothing to help themselves in the first part of the year. By contrast, Nikki is a decisive person. When she puts her mind to something, she’s IN IT, devoting all her energy to it night and day, week-in and week-out.”