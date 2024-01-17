Nikki Haley Catches Heat For Response To Question About Trump Sexual Abuse

Nikki Haley claimed she hasn’t been paying attention to the many legal cases involving her political opponent Donald Trump, and critics were incredulous.
The GOP presidential candidate was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday, “You’re the only woman in this race. How do you feel about your party’s front-runner being held liable for sexual abuse?”
Haley replied: “I haven’t paid attention to his cases, and I’m not a lawyer. All I know is he’s innocent until proven guilty.”
Bash tried again, noting that many Republicans dismiss the cases against the former president as witch hunts.
Haley argued that “some of the cases have been political,” but “this one I haven’t looked at.”
“But look, if he’s found guilty, then he needs to pay the price,” she continued.
It’s not clear what that price would be, considering Haley has said she would pardon Trump if he’s convicted of a crime and she becomes president.
In May, a Manhattan jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll was awarded $2 million for the finding of sexual abuse and another $3 million for her claim Trump subsequently defamed her. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing that decision.
He faces trial this week to determine damages in a second lawsuit brought by Carroll over defamatory comments he made about her in 2019.
Separately, Trump has been indicted on 91 felony counts across four criminal indictments.
Haley’s remarks were met with skepticism and backlash online from prominent critics and journalists.
Conservative attorney George Conway noted that not only was Trump found liable, the judge overseeing the new trial has barred Trump from denying that the sexual abuse occurred or arguing that she made up her account.
Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele said Haley’s claim showed she was either out of touch with her opponent or “you’re being disingenuous.”
Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said Haley is desperate to be Trump’s vice president, especially after the Iowa caucuses, where she came in third behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Haley has not ruled out being Trump’s running mate.
