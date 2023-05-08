Nikola Jokic Slams Suns Owner Over His Fall In Playoff Game

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tore apart Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia for “influencing the game” after the two made contact during a second round playoff game between the two teams on Sunday.

The altercation occurred after Suns forward Josh Okogie fell courtside near fans as the two-time NBA MVP made his way toward Ishbia, who picked up the ball from his courtside seat before Jokic tried to swipe it.

The ball then flew into the hands of another fan before Ishbia inched closer to Jokic, whose forearm made contact with the team owner before Ishbia flailed his arms and fell into his seat.

Jokic would go on to receive a technical foul before the Suns took game four and tied the series up.

Nikola Jokic trying to steal the ball from Suns owner Mat Ishbia 😅



Jokic was given a technical foul…



Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/tJgWZNuUm8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

The NBA star, during a post-game press conference, explained that an official told him he was “elbowing the fan” before claiming Ishbia put his hands on him first.

“I thought the league is supposed to protect us,” Jokic said.

“He’s influencing the game, I think he’s supposed to get kicked out...”

"He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put their hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us... He's influencing the game. I think he's supposed to get kicked out."



Nikola Jokic on the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbiapic.twitter.com/O2esgnfYx2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Nuggets coach Mike Malone also criticized the “crazy” call before brushing off Ishbia’s role with the Suns.

“He’s going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be apart of the game,” Malone said.

“The fan was the owner of the Suns,” a reported acknowledged.

“I don’t give a shit,” Malone replied.

Mike Malone: "I think it's crazy that Nikola [Jokic] got a technical foul… He's going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be apart of the game."



Reporter: "The fan was the owner of the Suns."



MM: "I don't give a sh*t."pic.twitter.com/pMrfe1HUGE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Ishbia’s move appeared to delight Suns star Devin Booker, who proclaimed that the move got his team “a point.”

“He did his job over there,” he added.

“He got us a point. He did his job over there.”



Devin Booker on Nikola Jokic shoving Suns owner Mat Ishbia 😂



(via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/w4vLcEvNL9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

It’s unclear what action the league will take in response to the altercation although a number of Twitter users weighed in on Ishbia’s “flop.”

Suns owner bout to be on that zoom meeting with Adam Silver tomorrow morning like pic.twitter.com/pWtnbKXU79 — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) May 8, 2023

The Suns owner when Jokic breathes on him pic.twitter.com/uZID1UNpbM — Bate (@Bateking59) May 8, 2023

If any fan grabbed the ball, refused to give it to a player, and stood in the player's space, they'd have been ejected. 'Owners' not being held accountable is the reason the Sun just switched ownership in the first place. — Amnesty Sports (@AmnestySports) May 8, 2023

