Nikola Jokic Slams Suns Owner Over His Fall In Playoff Game

The two-time NBA MVP tried to swipe a basketball from Mat Ishbia before he got hit with a technical foul on Sunday.
Ben Blanchet

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tore apart Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia for “influencing the game” after the two made contact during a second round playoff game between the two teams on Sunday.

The altercation occurred after Suns forward Josh Okogie fell courtside near fans as the two-time NBA MVP made his way toward Ishbia, who picked up the ball from his courtside seat before Jokic tried to swipe it.

The ball then flew into the hands of another fan before Ishbia inched closer to Jokic, whose forearm made contact with the team owner before Ishbia flailed his arms and fell into his seat.

Jokic would go on to receive a technical foul before the Suns took game four and tied the series up.

The NBA star, during a post-game press conference, explained that an official told him he was “elbowing the fan” before claiming Ishbia put his hands on him first.

“I thought the league is supposed to protect us,” Jokic said.

“He’s influencing the game, I think he’s supposed to get kicked out...”

Nuggets coach Mike Malone also criticized the “crazy” call before brushing off Ishbia’s role with the Suns.

“He’s going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be apart of the game,” Malone said.

“The fan was the owner of the Suns,” a reported acknowledged.

“I don’t give a shit,” Malone replied.

Ishbia’s move appeared to delight Suns star Devin Booker, who proclaimed that the move got his team “a point.”

“He did his job over there,” he added.

It’s unclear what action the league will take in response to the altercation although a number of Twitter users weighed in on Ishbia’s “flop.”

