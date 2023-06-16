Nikola Jokic Has New Thoughts On Victory Parade After Dissing It

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who previously expressed displeasure at attending the victory parade, had a far sunnier outlook during the actual celebration on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

Denver came out in force to mark the Nuggets’ first NBA title, and when it was Finals MVP Jokic’s turn to speak, he didn’t waste words.

“You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade, but I fucking want to stay on parade. This is the best,” he said to raucous cheers.

It was a far cry from when an exhausted Jokic was informed of the parade date on Monday. He replied with an emphatic “no.”

“I need to go home,” the Serb said after Denver beat Miami in Game 5 to win the championship.

The wry superstar kept the press laughing with his dour remarks that night.

“There is bunch of things that I like to do. Probably that’s a normal thing. Nobody likes his job, or maybe they do. They’re lying. But it’s a good feeling,” he said.

