Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Spills The Tea On 'Game Of Thrones Cast's WhatsApp Group

Which “Game of Thrones” stars love communicating in emojis?

And who among them responds intermittently to messages with a simple thumbs-up?

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, spilled the tea on the cast’s WhatsApp group on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He also revealed why he hasn’t prepared a speech for the upcoming 71st annual Emmy Awards, for which he’s been nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Check out the interview here: