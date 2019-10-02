Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Has A Brienne of Tarth Doll Proudly Displayed In His Home

Jaime Lannister may have chosen Cersei on “Game of Thrones,” but the actor who played him is clearly Team Brienne.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who portrayed one part of television’s ickiest couple, recently shot a video of his Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest (above), which was published Tuesday. In the video, you can see a doll of Brienne of Tarth (played by Gwendoline Christie) proudly displayed in his living room on a chair.

Architectural Digest “I'm no lady.”

“It was made by a fan,” Coster-Waldau said in the video of the doll, picking it up and then sitting on the chair.

Then, in typical Jaime fashion, he adds: “And I was supposed to give it to Gwendoline Christie … anyway, this chair is really comfortable!”

In the show, Coster-Waldau’s amoral yet misunderstood Jaime broke fans’ hearts when he left the honorable Brienne — and his road toward redemption — to be with his malicious sister-lover, Ceresi.

Here’s hoping that somewhere Christie is watching this video and responds to it a little like this: