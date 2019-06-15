The Mooch Does Total Face Plant Over Rocker Nils Lofgren; Twitter Wits Roar

Hall of Fame rocker Nils Lofgren launched a vicious Twitter takedown of former blink-of-an-eye White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci. The Mooch’s clapback was a hilarious self-own that “nobody knows who” Lofgren is.

Some on Twitter hoped Scaramucci wasn’t seriously hoping to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next White House press secretary because he’d probably have to brush up on his knowledge of key cultural references first. (Maybe not.)

The E Street Band guitarist kicked off the confrontation on Twitter Friday, lashing Scaramucci’s earlier interview on MSNBC when he insisted Sanders spoke “what she thought was the truth at the time she was saying certain things.”

This ass wipe is still trying to get a gig in the #WhiteHouse . @MSNBC why? Don’t sully yourself with this nit wit. @Scaramucci PLEASE #AAL https://t.co/O85eaq6xFm — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) June 15, 2019

Scaramucci responded, calling Lofgren a “second fiddle.” After several back-and-forth jabs, Lofgren pointed out to Scaramucci that he’s not the one “trying to get a job on a sinking ship.”

10th Fiddle intellect . . . https://t.co/fNY7GYgFLL — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019

When Brian Koppleman, co-creator of the TV series “Billions,” piped in to hail Lofgren as “one of the greats” — and Lofgren thanked him, Scaramucci called the musician a “nobody.” He added: “I am happy for you that I was able to raise your profile for a few moments after you attacked me.”

No one knows who he is. . . A complete joke. I am happy for you that I was able to raise your profile for a few moments after you attacked me. Go back to being a nobody now. https://t.co/PTk1WgLe26 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019

More laughing. There’s your problem moochster, I’m not worried about my profile . That’s your thing. I’m worried about this country that I love. Not working for this criminal enterprise you call a presidency. https://t.co/qPYdvRrFOs — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) June 15, 2019

Twitter users went bonkers.

Says the guy famous for working in the White House for 15 minutes. — Robert Teeter (@rteeter) June 15, 2019

That Mooch thinks he’s more famous than Nils is hysterical. — Split Season 1981 (@SplitSeason1981) June 15, 2019

Just one of the best guitar players ever. Yeah we all know who he is. — Robert Welch II (@BneathUnderDog) June 15, 2019

Perhaps we should put this in terms Tony can understand — Nils Lofgren’s music career has spanned 350 Scaramucci’s. — Publius (@VoiceofVerite) June 15, 2019

Auditioning for the press secretary job? — Ben Vance (@BenVance) June 15, 2019

Listen to 5 songs .@nilslofgren has played/sung on.

It will take you less time than your WH "career" did. — Lost Sheep From Oklahoma (@PaulaInTulsaOK) June 15, 2019

Scaramucci will be forgotten by next year. E Street Band and Crazy Horse guitarist/accordionist/keyboardist @nilslofgren will still be known as one of the greats. #SitDownandShutUp #Trumpsucker — Pete Cz (@Pete317) June 15, 2019

IDK, those packed arenas I saw @nilslofgren dazzle with guitar solo seemed to be aware of him. — Pedestrian Crossing (@EvanGrayM) June 15, 2019

Springsteen is a gifted musician who, wisely, surrounds himself with equally gifted musicians. Together or as individuals,, they produce something inspirational, entertaining and transformative. Perhaps politics could learn from that approach? — Andy Godfrey (@teaselstudio1) June 15, 2019

Nobody knows who @nilslofgren is? This tweet is wrong on too many levels for you to understand. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) June 15, 2019

Ok from the lovely land of the UK, I have no idea what’s going on. But based on the fact the @nilslofgren is a brilliant musician with a poetic soul, I’m going to guess the other guy is a small minded, conservative who bullies others to boost his own self esteem? How did I do? — paul cooke (@paulcooke6) June 15, 2019

When a walking punchline tries to pick a fight with one of the best guitarists of the past 50 years.... — Stuart Henderson (@henderstu) June 15, 2019

This guy knows him pretty well. pic.twitter.com/MaHM0bRxYK — Protest Radio (@ProtestRadio) June 15, 2019

That’s hilarious.

Nils Lofgren @nilslofgren is an artist, an expert, a crafstman, a connoisseur, a legend.

Nils is who musicians aspire to be.



Mooch, your name is a punchline. — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) June 15, 2019

just picked up another copy of the new @nilslofgren record, which is excellent, just because I love this moment of absurdity so much. https://t.co/mCDKo6RpHU — Geoff Edgers (@geoffedgers) June 15, 2019

Bizarrely, Scaramucci suddenly tried to make nice Saturday evening after the viral dustup, perhaps realizing bringing Lofgren fans down on his head was not a bright move. He ended up retweeting Lofgren’s message touting his latest album, congratulating him, promising to buy the music, and urging the musician to “be nice.”

Congratulations Nils. I wish you well. You probably don’t believe this but I will go out and purchase the tracks. Send me the link so I can retweet. Be nice. There is no need to go off on a stranger. @twitter is a place where humanity goes to die. https://t.co/UvmK10dbRK — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2019