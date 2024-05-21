EntertainmentaccidentNina Dobrevbike

Nina Dobrev Has 'Long Road Of Recovery Ahead' After Bike Accident

The "Vampire Diaries" star shared a health update from the hospital on Monday.
Carly Ledbetter
Nina Dobrev said she’s looking at a “long road of recovery” after sharing photos on social media showing that she’d been in a bike accident.

On Monday, the “Vampire Diaries” star posted a photo on Instagram showing herself perched on a bike, followed by another picture of her in the hospital with an IV in her arm and braces on her neck and leg.

“How it started vs how it’s going,” Dobrev captioned the pictures.

A number of people commented on the photos, including Dobrev’s boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White, and actor Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Just keeping things on brand,” White said.

“Still managing to look gorge in a hospital bed,” Gellar wrote.

Dancer and actor Julianne Hough also left a comment.

“That’s my girl!” Hough said. “Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

Dobrev shared more details about the accident on her Instagram story later on Monday, writing that she’s “OK, but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

“I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol,” the actor joked.

White and Dobrev at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 28, 2022, in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Dobrev recently shared that she was in a dirt bike accident.
White and Dobrev at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 28, 2022, in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Dobrev recently shared that she was in a dirt bike accident.
Mark Thompson via Getty Images

It’s unclear if the dirt bike incident had anything to do with a bucket list White told Us Weekly about recently.

Last week, the Olympian shared with the outlet that he and Dobrev are going through a list of things he wants to do now that he’s officially retired.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something ... but now we’ve got some time together,” he said.

“We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia,” he added. “We’ve kind of been all over.”

