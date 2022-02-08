U.S. alpine skier Nina O’Brien’s Winter Olympics is over.

O’Brien, 24, suffered compound fractures to her left leg following a crash at the end of her second run on the giant slalom at the Beijing 2022 Games on Monday. She was carried away on a sled, hospitalized for surgery and will now return to the U.S.

Nina O'Brien falls during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. via Associated Press

“Well, I gave everything I had, and maybe too much,” O’Brien wrote on Instagram. “I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I’d skied those last few gates differently. But here we are.”

“I’m a little heartbroken, but also feeling so much love,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know. The good news is that today is a new day - and I get to cheer on my teammates. Good luck to everyone competing and enjoy it.”