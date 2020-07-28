Bernie Sanders' Campaign Co-Chair Nina Turner Compares Voting For Biden To Eating 'S**t'

The co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ failed presidential campaign profanely blasted presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Monday, striking a divisive note on behalf of unsatisfied progressive voters.

Nina Turner, assessing the choice of Biden against President Donald Trump in the November presidential election, told The Atlantic: “It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still shit.”

The Atlantic article, headlined “Don’t Count Trump Out,” detailed several ways Trump could end up winning on Election Day.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, dropped out of the Democratic race in April after a series of losses to Biden in the primaries.

Sanders said in May that he believes his supporters would vote for Biden, but that the former vice president would have to earn his votes among the senator’s backers, focusing on health insurance, climate change, racism and other hot-button issues for the left.

Mediaite noted that some of Sanders’ delegates to the Democratic National Convention had asked the former vice president this month to consider Turner as a running mate.

Biden may announce his choice this week.

Turner, a former Ohio state senator, accused Biden of betraying Black voters in a January op-ed. But that was in the heat of the Democratic race.

Her comment in the Atlantic article defies the party’s efforts to unify before the convention next month ― and the general election.

