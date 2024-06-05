“I honestly did not know what to expect with this Ninja Food Smart grill and griddle, except that it would be large. I took a chance that the kitchen real estate it took up would be worth it ― and thankfully it is. It doesn’t have the steep learning curve that the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker/air fryer/steam crisp appliance does. The included instructions help you determine heat level, whether you should leave the top open or closed, and, if you get the Smart Thermometer version, the temperature you want to aim for. Ninja does a lot of the work for me.” — Debbie Lee Wesselmann [NOTE: This review has been condensed for length. See the complete review here.]

“This is the absolute best thing to cook chicken nuggets, French fries, fish sticks, or anything else that you would normally eat that you would bake. The air-fryer makes it so much easier and crisper, it is just amazing! I love using it, clean up is very easy and quick!” — Ronald Barnes

“I have been using my new Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo for weeks and I must say I am very pleased so far. I use it several times a week for our big family and it truly does a great job. The grill combo is nice designed with 7 amazing cooking functions: Grill, BBQ Griddle, Air Crisp, Roast, Bake, Broil and Dehydrate functions enabled by the wide temperature range. The grill has a nice stainless steel mixed with matte black looking. The inner plates are nonstick and easy to pop in and out for easy cleaning in the dishwasher.



It’s super fast heat-up and cooking. I made grilled sandwiches, pancakes, pizza, french toast, etc. I cooked steak medium rare in 7 minutes and medium well in 14 minutes on 425 degrees. Chicken breast filet was done in 5 minutes with no flip. Food came out perfectly, top and bottom equally grilled.” — Kaley Ariel

“I have owned the previous top-of-line grill model - the FG551 - for over a year, and that device transformed how I cook more than any other piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever come across. It’s just so easy to get perfectly consistent results when cooking meats, and when you’re done, you can just toss the grate, pan, and screen straight into the dishwasher. It’s not a charcoal/hardwood grill but you can get plenty of flavor with rubs and marinades.” — Late Apex

“We owned the 1st generation Ninja Air grill and were very happy with it, but we outgrew the size and figured we would try this one out since it could cook more. The griddle part and open top cooking was a huge selling point. The very 1st night we tried some New York Strip steaks and used the built in thermometer. The steaks basically cook themselves to the perfect temperature and we couldn’t be happier” — Chris H

“I’ve had my Ninja Foodi IG651 for a few months now and have used it at least 40 times. I absolutely love it and use it at least 3 to 4 times per week. I’m not a gourmet chef or anything, but as a dad in his 40′s who does the majority of the cooking, the IG651 has been an amazing addition and I couldn’t be happier. My goal was to find something easy to use that cooks quick, and the IG651 nails both of those (zero reason to use the outdoor grill anymore ... IG651 grills just as well)” — Laura E Taylor

“This Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo, use Opened or Closed is an extremely versatile cooking device that is great for someone who lives in a smaller space or by themselves, or just needs something to make meals with reliably without causing too much of a mess to cleanup.” — Mike P.