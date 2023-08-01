Air fryers are one of those versatile kitchen appliances that many people swear by for saving cooking and cleanup time. They can also be clunky and a little greedy with countertop and cabinet space. If you’re in the market for convenience, but don’t have the room to spare, this compact air fryer by Ninja maybe be perfect for you — and it’s half off at Amazon right now.
Ideal for single-person households, first apartments or even college living, the Ninja 2-quart capacity fryer, which has earned a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, can cook up food items like French fries, chicken tenders and taquitos (this model can hold up to 10 at a time) to crispy perfection, all while using 75% less oil than traditional cooking methods.
Many reviewers revere this specific model because of its straightforward simplicity. There’s just one dial for choosing your cooking time and one easy-set temperature of 400 degrees to help you achieve golden finishes and desired textures all in one step. Cleanup is equally streamlined thanks to a nonstick interior, removable interior crisper plate and dishwasher-safe basket.
You can see why others have opted for this low-maintenance and no-fuss appliance below, or grab one for yourself while it’s still on sale.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“Very good air fryer. Just turn it on, forget that it’s on [and] make whatever. Chicken nuggets, falafel, black bean burgers. All Cooks at 400 degrees.” — Daniel J.Oconnor
“I previously had a Ninja combination grill/air fryer. Because I live alone I realized it was too large for my needs and passed it on to my granddaughter. I really like the Ninja brand and so I bought the Ninja mini air fryer. It’s just the perfect size and is very attractive sitting on my kitchen countertop.” — Coastal consumer
″I wish more products were designed like the Ninja Mini Air Fryer: total simplicity of function. Who needs an air fryer with 15 buttons? In addition to adding to the cost, they are useless other than on / off. Which happens to be the only controls on the Ninja mini. Turn the dial to the desired time for on, turn it back until the bell rings for off.
The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. Fried chicken and potatoes are perfect. I peel 2 potatoes, put them in a plastic bag with 1 tbsp oil, shake the bag and put them in a preheated basket. Shake them a few times during cooking, perfect in 15 minutes. 2 chicken thighs takes 25 minutes.
I highly recommend this product if you want a small air fryer. I’m totally satisfied.” — Chris