“Very good air fryer. Just turn it on, forget that it’s on [and] make whatever. Chicken nuggets, falafel, black bean burgers. All Cooks at 400 degrees.” — Daniel J.Oconnor

“I previously had a Ninja combination grill/air fryer. Because I live alone I realized it was too large for my needs and passed it on to my granddaughter. I really like the Ninja brand and so I bought the Ninja mini air fryer. It’s just the perfect size and is very attractive sitting on my kitchen countertop.” — Coastal consumer

″I wish more products were designed like the Ninja Mini Air Fryer: total simplicity of function. Who needs an air fryer with 15 buttons? In addition to adding to the cost, they are useless other than on / off. Which happens to be the only controls on the Ninja mini. Turn the dial to the desired time for on, turn it back until the bell rings for off.

The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. Fried chicken and potatoes are perfect. I peel 2 potatoes, put them in a plastic bag with 1 tbsp oil, shake the bag and put them in a preheated basket. Shake them a few times during cooking, perfect in 15 minutes. 2 chicken thighs takes 25 minutes.

I highly recommend this product if you want a small air fryer. I’m totally satisfied.” — Chris